LOS ANGELES — A visibly nervous Cardi B has won her first Grammy, making history as the first woman to win best rap album.

She took the stage Sunday night at the Staples Center with husband Offset, holding his hand.

Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" beat out albums by the late Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott.

Cardi B, left, accepts the award for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" as Offset looks on at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

She is just the fifth woman ever nominated in the category that was created in 1995.

Lauryn Hill was part of the Fugees when the group won in 1997 for "The Score."

Holding the trophy in her white-gloved hands, Cardi B thanked Offset, calling him "you husband," and their daughter, who was born seven months to the date.

Cardi B twerked on a piano during her performance earlier in the show.