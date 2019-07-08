The wait is over for fans nostalgic for "Beverly Hills 90210." The reboot debuts Wednesday night and FOX has already put the new yet iconic opening credit scenes online for all to see.

Most of the original cast of is back for the six-episode "BH90210." But if you are expecting to see Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Steve, Donna, David and Andrea, you're in for a twist.

Stars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris will be playing themselves -- sort of. The network says the characters will be inspired by the actors' real lives and relationships with each other.

So what's the plot? One of them gets the idea to bring the show back. Yes, the 90210 reboot is about doing a 90210 reboot, but adds some twists in rediscovering their relationships (who doesn't remember all the 1990s tabloid rumors about cast member infighting and on-set romances, right?)

This combination photo shows cast members of the "Beverly Hills 90210" series, from top left, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and bottom row from left, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestley. (AP Photo)

AP

One of the original stars you won't see is Luke Perry, who played handsome bad-boy Dylan McKay. Perry, 52, died in March following a massive stroke. Perry was not listed as one of the cast members when the reboot was announced about a week prior to his death. But, don't be surprised if the show includes references in honor of Perry.

The original series debuted in the fall of 1990 and lasted ten seasons. It launched the spinoff "Melrose Place," which subsequently led to another spinoff, "Models, Inc." A different reboot of "90210" premiered in 2008 and lasted five seasons.

Of course, what would 90210 be without the classic opening credit sequence and the iconic 90210 theme song? It's recreated, but this time with the stars introduced in alphabetical order. It ends with Garth twirling Spelling around like you saw in the later seasons of the original show.

Compare the new open to the season 2 open here.