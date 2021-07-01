WASHINGTON — Like many Americans on Wednesday, Chef José Andrés was at a loss for words while witnessing supporters of President Trump storm the U.S. Capitol building.
So, the World Central Kitchen founder decided to do what he did best, feed those in need.
At around 10 p.m., Andrés tweeted a video saying he had delivered hundreds of pizzas to the National Guard and police officers in Washington D.C.
"I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight," Andrés tweeted.
But, after running out of pizza pies, Andrés admitted he didn't know what else to do other than cook.
"I don’t know what else to do right now...so [World Central Kitchen] just started cooking," Andrés tweeted at 1 a.m. on Thursday.
He and his team began serving hot meals out of their food truck in downtown D.C. before working out of their restaurant, the Jaleo, serving hot meals for law enforcement.
"Many have been working over 30 hours nonstop. So we turned Jaleo into WCK kitchen cooking 100s of hot stews on this cold night...plus fried egg sandwiches & fruit," Andrés tweeted.
By 3 a.m., Andrés said he delivered the last of his meals.
"It’s late here in Washington DC and we @WCKitchen just finished delivering the last meals," he wrote. "But after today’s attack on our democracy...I couldn’t go home without seeing the National Archives, where our nation’s founding documents live. #WeThePeople."
Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol happened as Congress counted Electoral College votes in order to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The riots caused lawmakers to evacuate as Trump supporters violently stormed through the building.
Congress was able to reconvene later that night and certified Biden's victory.
