The Cleveland Browns won their first NFL game in nearly two years Thursday night, defeating the New York Jets 21-17.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield made his NFL debut late in the first half with the Browns down 14-0 and led the comeback. He stepped in for the injured Tyrod Taylor.

It's the Browns' first win since Dec. 24, 2016, a span lasting 635 days.

