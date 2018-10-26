The 1995 teen-movie classic "Clueless" is getting a reboot.

Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of last year's "Girls Trip," confirmed on Twitter Thursday that she is involved in a new "Clueless" remake, directed by Marquita Robinson, best known for writing Netflix's "Glow."

Clueless was a cultural phenomenon in the '90s, turning Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy into stars and inspiring fashion trends and catchphrases that are still recognizable today.

"Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!" Oliver tweeted about the news, quoting one of the film's iconic lines. "As. If."

Oliver also fired back at a commenter asking why can't she make anything original, tweeting, "Like...'Girls Trip?' "

Based on the Jane Austen novel "Emma," the original movie version of "Clueless" was a hit, also inspiring a three-season television spin-off and, most recently, a Broadway musical starring Dove Cameron, which premieres next month.

