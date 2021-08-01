Thea Ruth White, the voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' dies at 81

According to her family, White died over the weekend following a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her liver.

Thea Ruth White, the voice actress known for her role as Muriel in the former Cartoon Network series Courage the Cowardly Dog has died at 81, according to her family.

"Sadly we lost our legendary Feefer (the voice of Muriel) on Friday morning after she fought hard with courage to try to beat her liver cancer and to resume life or to die trying," White's nephew Brad Zitzner, posted on Facebook over the weekend.

According to social media posts from both Brad Zitzner, and White's brother John Zitzner, White underwent surgery in July at the Cleveland Clinic to remove a cancerous tumor from her liver, her second such surgery.

"My sister survived 6 hours on the table at age 81, and they cut out the damn cancer," John Zitzner posted on Facebook July 20.

Just a few days later, White apparently developed an infection and died shortly after.

"Thanks Feefer for your leadership of your family. The roll you have taken with my kids and all your family sadly can't be replaced," Brad Zitzner said in a memorial post on Facebook. "I can see hundreds of fan tributes already online so your love was shared far and wide."