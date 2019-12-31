ALPENA, Mich. — The new year already is looking good for a server at a small-town restaurant in Michigan.
Danielle Franzoni says she got a $2,020 tip Sunday on a bill that was only $23.
The 31-year-old single mother said, “Things like this don't happen to people like me.” She even asked her manager if the tip were real, Franzoni told The Alpena News.
Franzoni works at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena.
She says she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago and is a recovering addict. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build savings.
After learning about the gift, the newspaper reports, Franzoni went out to eat and tipped the waiter $20.20.
"That was my pay it forward," she said, smiling. "I couldn’t do the other one."
