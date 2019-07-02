Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are reportedly apologizing for a napkin that encouraged passengers to give their name and phone number to another passenger they might be crushing on.

"Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey... you never know," the napkin with an image of Diet Coke said on one side.

On the other side was a space for a name and a number along with the message, "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know..."

Some people who tweeted photos of the napkins last month described them as "creepy."

USA TODAY reports Delta claims it was already in the process of removing the napkins before outrage began to build on social media.

“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one," the airline statement read. "We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”

Coca-Cola also apologized, also saying it worked with Delta last month to remove the napkins.

A screen shot of Jan. 31, 2019, Twitter post showing napkins aboard a Delta Air Lines flight. The napkin encouraged passengers to write down their name and number and give it to their "plane crush."

