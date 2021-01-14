Delta bans firearms in checked bags on flights to DC-area ahead of inauguration

The Delta firearms policy goes into effect on Saturday and runs through Saturday, Jan. 23.

WASHINGTON — Delta Air Lines will not allow passengers flying to the Washington metropolitan area to check firearms on flights ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The new policy comes in the wake of last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters. The FBI has warned that armed protests are being planned in most state capitals and in the nation's capital for the days leading up to the inauguration.

“Weighing the violence we witnessed in the Capitol last week alongside our unwavering commitment to the safety of customers and our people, Delta will not allow firearms in checked baggage for flights into the D.C. area Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 23," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Credentialed law enforcement will be exempt from the restriction.

The policy covers Delta flights going into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Dulles International Airport (IAD,) and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC that “we’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington."

The Federal Aviation Administration has said it is stepping up enforcement against unruly airline passengers after incidents on flights to and from Washington, D.C., around the time of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The FAA said unruly passengers will no longer just get warnings. Instead, it will launch legal enforcement that can includes fines up to $35,000 and jail time for passengers who assault or threaten airline crews or other passengers.