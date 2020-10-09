x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

Diana Rigg, 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Avengers' star, dies at 82

In recent years, British actress Diana Rigg played Lady Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns" in HBO's “Game of Thrones.”

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers” and decades later had a recurring role in "Game of Thrones," has died. She was 82.

Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family.

Rigg’s daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humor was enduringly influential.

Credit: Invision
Diana Rigg arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
British actress Diana Rigg smiles during a press conference, in London, in 1984. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns" in “Game of Thrones.” She received Emmy nominations for guest actress in a drama for her work on the show in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. 

She won an Emmy in 1997 for playing Mrs. Danvers in the miniseries "Rebecca."

Rigg was also a Tony award winning actress, appearing in several Broadway shows including the 2018 revival of "My Fair Lady." 

RELATED: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby girl

RELATED: Emilia Clarke reveals who left coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones' scene