Doctor says Sen. Mike Lee no longer needs coronavirus isolation

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has released a doctor’s letter saying he no longer needs to be in isolation for COVID-19, allowing him to join the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The Utah Republican posted the letter from the Attending Physician of Congress, Dr. Brian Monahan, on Monday as he joined the Senate Judiciary Committee for hearings.
The letter says, “Based on current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease."
The doctor says Lee reported “remaining but improving fatigue” but has had no fever for at least 24 hours. He says Lee reported on Sunday that “other symptoms have improved.” The letter notes it has been more than 10 days “since symptom onset.”
Lee and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina are among those who tested positive for the virus Oct. 2 after attending the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event announcing President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett.
Tillis is attending the Judiciary hearings remotely.
Republicans want Barrett confirmed before the presidential election. Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris says Republicans are trying to “ram through” Barrett.