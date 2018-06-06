A woman discovered she had cancer thanks to an appearance she made on HGTV.

It started in May, when Dr. Erich Voigt of NYU Langone Health was watching an episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt.

He spotted a lump on the throat of Nicole McGuinness of North Carolina, who was a guest on the show. He turned to Facebook hoping to track her down.

"I am watching a TV show and notice this woman has a left thyroid mass," he wrote. "She needs a sonogram and fine needle biopsy. I wonder if she knows and hope it’s benign."

About one month later, Voigt posted an update explaining he found the woman and alerted her to the lump. She said she learned it was thyroid cancer, and was seeking the appropriate medical care.

"Awesome power of Facebook and good people," said Voigt.

McGuinness confirmed her diagnosis during an interview with ABC News.

"It’s just a miracle in my opinion that he happened to see this on television," McGuinness told ABC. "I can’t express how grateful and thankful I am."

DOCTOR’S TV DIAGNOSIS: A doctor watching HGTV’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” noticed a lump on the neck of a 31-year-old who was celebrating the end of her brain cancer treatment – leading to a thyroid cancer diagnosis. @EvaPilgrim reports. https://t.co/0N4wz42hEg pic.twitter.com/p47MrE0FFS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 5, 2018

