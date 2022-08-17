Dodge's electric vehicle breaks the norm, keeps its signature loud noise

After Dodge announced the discontinuing of its gas-powered muscle cars, CEO Tim Kuniskis showcased the redesigned vehicle.

WASHINGTON — Dodge's gas-guzzler muscle cars, the Challenger and Charger, had a signature roar. Now its reimagined electric vehicle will be as loud as those that came before it.

On Wednesday, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis showcased the concept for its future Charger Daytona SRT, which is all electric. After announcing the carmaker will be discontinuing its gas-powered muscle cars, enthusiasts were left wondering how the car will be different.

"We think we're going to bring a car to market that customers didn't see coming," Kuniskis said in the presentation. "But they're definitely going to hear this one coming."

The concept car made its debut at the presentation with a loud thrum that can go up to 126 decibels, according to Dodge. This is a stark constrast to most electric cars on the market, which are traditionally quiet.

Dodge also announced the future muscle car will have a multi-speed transmission, unlike the traditional single-speed transmissions in other electric vehicles. Dodge intends to emulate the experiences and sensations of its traditional muscle cars with its redesign.

Kuniskis didn't mention how much the car will cost when it does go on sale in 2024.

On Monday, Dodge revealed it will be waving goodbye to its iconic muscle cars in a big way. The 2023 Charger and Challenger special edition models will all bear a "Last Call" plaque under the hood of the vehicle to commemorate its history.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer, in the press release.

Six of the seven "heritage models" will bridge a connection to past models of the muscle cars, according to the announcement.