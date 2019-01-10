For one night only, you can live like royalty inside the castle that's the home of "Downton Abbey," But if you want a shot at it, you'd better move fast.

There is an Airbnb listing, which went live Tuesday morning, for one night at Highclere Castle in England. Up to two guests can book a room for November 26.

"For the first time, two guests are cordially invited to immerse themselves in life at Highclere Castle and will be treated like royalty during their stay," the listing states. "You will get the opportunity to explore iconic rooms you know so well from Downton Abbey, such as the Drawing Room and the Library. For one night, you can follow in the footsteps of kings and queens and enjoy life as a Lord or Lady to celebrate the upcoming motion picture event, Downton Abbey."

Amenities include a queen size bed, indoor fireplace, and breakfast.

Because this is expected to be of high demand, those who want to book will need to have a verified Airbnb profile, positive reviews and have a passion for "Downton Abbey," according to the listing.

The listing also notes that because this is a 17th Century castle, it may not meet accessibility needs for everyone.

Airbnb says it will make a donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in celebration of this event.