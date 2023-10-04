Police: 5 dead after shooting in downtown Louisville

The deadly shooting happened Monday morning at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

WASHINGTON — Police have confirmed five people were killed in a shooting Monday morning in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a brief press briefing that six others were taken to the hospital with various injuries, including a police officer.

The shooter was also killed, police said.

Earlier, authorities said on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. "There are multiple casualties," police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.