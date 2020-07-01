SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.

The first hit around 3:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.4.

The second happened 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.6.

The most recent happened around 6:20 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.0.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quakes hit just south of the island.

Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.

On Monday, a soaring stone arch collapsed into the sea when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico. That quake also triggered small landslides, caused power outages and cracked and jolted some homes and buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A total of three earthquakes have rocked the island in the past week.

