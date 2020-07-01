SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.
The first hit around 3:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.4.
The second happened 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.6.
The most recent happened around 6:20 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.0.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quakes hit just south of the island.
Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.
On Monday, a soaring stone arch collapsed into the sea when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico. That quake also triggered small landslides, caused power outages and cracked and jolted some homes and buildings.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
A total of three earthquakes have rocked the island in the past week.
What other people are reading right now:
- Invisible aliens may be on Earth right now, astronaut says
- Eerie Orange glow surrounds Australian Air Force plane fighting wildfires
- 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires
- SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites, the 1st launch of 2020
- Oscar Mayer hiring 'Hotdogger' to drive the Wienermobile
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter