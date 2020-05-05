Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcome their first child

The baby's name? Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his newborn son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child into the world.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday night. He opened up about the exciting news on Twitter when fans asked for an update on the baby after he said 32-year-old Grimes was due on Monday.

First, he tweeted, "A few hours away!" Then about four hours later he announced that "Mom & baby all good."

The baby boy is a first for Canadian singer and pop musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. Today and People claim that Musk has five other sons from a previous marriage to Justine Musk.

Musk later tweeted out that the couple named their son X Æ A-12 Musk.

However, the tweets didn't stop there. Musk even shared two photos of the baby, one with an Instagram filter over the infant's face so it looked like he had tattoos and one with the baby in Musk's arm.

Grimes, the “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth” singer, first confirmed she was pregnant in a post on Instagram in early January.

She wrote in the photo's caption, "how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."

She added: "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like?"