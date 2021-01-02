Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson 'horrifically abused me for years'

Marilyn Manson's record label has dropped him after the singer's ex-fiancée claimed years of abuse and shared claims from other women.

Singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his former fiancée, "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood, announced on Instagram that she allegedly suffered abuse at Manson's hands for years. Wood also re-posted the accounts of other women who have claimed abuse by Manson.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood has talked in the past about the abuse she experienced, but Monday was the first time she put a name to her alleged abuser. She also re-posted to her Instagram story the claims of several others who have said Manson had abused them.

Multiple celebrities responded on Wood's post, expressing their love and that they stood with her.

Loma Vista recordings announced it would no longer work with Manson.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the company wrote in a statement. Billboard reported that Manson's information has been taken off Loma Vista's website.