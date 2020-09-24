Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October 2020

In October, Netflix is adding the Emmy Award-winning final season of “Schitt's Creek,” and plenty of spooktacular original content just in time for Halloween.

Spooky season is here, and Netflix has a full plate of new haunting originals coming out in October just in time for Halloween. The final season of “Schitt's Creek,” which had a historic sweep at the 72nd Emmy Awards, will also be dropping on Oct. 7.

New Halloween Netflix original shows and films coming in October include "Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood," "The Binding," "Vampires vs. the Bronx," and "Hubie Halloween" starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Maya Rudolph.

Non-Halloween themed content being added to the streaming platform includes a comedy/drama “Emily in Paris,” a documentary about the aftermath of the bloody 1968 Democratic convention named "The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and the third season of David Letterman's show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will be released toward the end of the month featuring Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

A new batch of episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries” will also be coming toward the middle of the month.

However, some shows and movies that will be leaving the platform in October include hits like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Magic Mike."

Fans of "Parks & Recreation" should also be aware that all seven seasons are leaving Netflix on September 30, where it will be headed to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Coming to Netflix in Oct. 2020

October 1

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM

Poseidon (2006)

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Outpost

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Prince & Me

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch: Season 4

Troy

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This -- NETFLIX FILM

The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM

Lily Collins is Emily in Paris.



October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

Walk Away from Love

October 7

Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 9

Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky-- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM

October 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM

Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 27

Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

October 28

Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 30

Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM

His House -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October 31

The 12th Man

Leaving Netflix in Oct. 2020

September 30

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

October 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

October 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

October 6

The Water Diviner

October 7

The Last Airbender

October 17

The Green Hornet

October 19

Paper Year

October 22

While We're Young

October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

October 30

Kristy

October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans