Explosion at Japan port during prime minister visit, no injuries

The incident comes nine months after Fumio Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech.

TOKYO, Japan — Japan’s NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries.

Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election. There was an explosion just before he was to begin his speech, NHK said.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressing him to the ground.