Facebook, Instagram and Messenger down again for some users

Friday's outage did not appear to be as widespread as Monday's Facebook issue that knocked the social media platform offline for several hours.

WASHINGTON — Four days after a massive hours-long global outage impacted Facebook and its Instagram and Messenger platforms, the company is experiencing problems again.

Facebook acknowledged in a tweet around 3:20 p.m. Eastern on Friday that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said.

According to Downdetector, which relies on user reports to monitor the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, there was a spike in reports of outages for Instagram, Facebook and Facebook messenger around 3 p.m. Eastern.

The issues on Friday did not appear to be as widespread as Monday's global outage.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Facebook said late Monday that the "root cause" of Monday's issue was a faulty configuration change” and that there is “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result” of the outage.