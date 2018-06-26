First lady Melania Trump will make a second trip to the Mexican border this week to visit facilities holding immigrant families suspected of illegally crossing into the United States.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the travel but declined to give details in advance of the trip.

It would be the first lady's second visit to the area since President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ending the practice of separating children from their parents at the border.

Mrs. Trump's first visit to a facility in McAllen, Texas, last Thursday allowed her to see firsthand the conditions of detained children at the border.

But the trip was largely overshadowed by the uproar over her fashion choice: Boarding the flight to Texas at an Air Force base outside Washington, Mrs. Trump wore a green jacket with the words, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written across the back. Her office later said there was "no hidden meaning" behind the $39 Zara jacket.

US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

