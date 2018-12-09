Flight schedules continued to pick up steam at airports in the Carolinas as the remnants of Hurricane Florence lifted north.

Airlines had resumed service to many of the region’s airports, including South Carolina’s busy airfields in Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Near-normal schedules were likely at both on Monday, with residual delays and cancellations lessening into the afternoon.

Schedules also should be close to normal in Charlotte, North Carolina, a busy hub for American Airlines. Regional jet flights were curtailed there Saturday and Sunday as American pared operations by its commuter affiliates as Florence’s remnants moved through the area. That forced the cancellation of about a third of the flights at Charlotte, though a large chunk of those cancellations were to smaller airports in the Carolinas.

Some airports in hard-hit North Carolina communities were taking longer to reopen. Wilmington’s airport remained closed to airline service, and it was unclear when flights might resume.

Schedules varied at other airports. New Bern officials said they hoped flights could resume Monday. For other airports, such as the ones serving Jacksonville and Greenville in North Carolina – it may take until later this week before flights restart.

Overall, more than 3,760 flights have been canceled nationwide since Florence first began affecting airline schedules on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. The bulk of those cancellations were to or from airports in the Carolinas.

Already, after days of heavy cancellations in the region, schedules had improved significantly for Monday.

Nationwide, about 210 flights – most in the Carolinas – had been canceled as of 2:05 p.m. ET. That’s down sharply from previous days, including the 769 counted by FlightAware on Sunday and 871 on Sunday. Friday’s flights were the most heavily disrupted by Florence, with more than 900 cancellations reported by FlightAware.

Pre-emptive cancellations still stretched into Wednesday, but the totals were coming down as more airports resumed flights. About 50 flights were already grounded for Tuesday and another 13 for Wednesday. Most of Wednesday's cancellations were between Charlotte and the North Carolina airports of Greenville and Jacksonville, where operations have been slow to restart amid flooding concerns.

PHOTOS: Florence unleashes havoc on Carolinas
01 / 71
A man wades across a bridge flooded by Hurricane Florence in Pollocksville, North Carolina, on September 16, 2018.
02 / 71
Flooding is seen near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018.
03 / 71
A steeple lies next to the Elah Baptist Church after being blown off by the strong winds of Hurricane Florence on September 16, 2018 in Leland, North Carolina.
04 / 71
A vehicle turns around at Cross Creek that has been turned into a river by the rains from Hurricane Florence as it passed through the area on September 16, 2018 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
05 / 71
Flooding in Brunswick, NC on Sunday September 16, 2018.
06 / 71
A road collapses due to flooding from Florence in Brunswick County, NC on September 16, 2018.
07 / 71
The statue of a horse stands in rising water at the Exchange Nature Park along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina.
08 / 71
Rising flood waters overtake a gas station in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
09 / 71
Barricades block Highway 70 where the Neuse River has flooded the road September 15, 2018 in Kinston, North Carolina.
10 / 71
An emergency truck drives through flood water in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018.
11 / 71
Robert Dolman walks past a Cadillac that has a large tree limb on it, on September 16, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
12 / 71
A car is partially submerged in flood water near a house in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018.
13 / 71
A cross is seen in flood water at a cemetary in Grifton, North Carolina on September 16, 2018
14 / 71
A woman speaks into a cellphone asking for help at her flooded residence in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Members of the Cajun Navy came to her rescue.
15 / 71
People push a vehicle that stalled as it passed through the flood waters crossing the road after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Warsaw, North Carolina.
16 / 71
A man drives a Jon Boat through a neighbourhood flooded from heavy rains after Hurricane Florence made landfall on September 14, 2018, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018.
17 / 71
A neighbor makes photographs of a boat smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
18 / 71
Boats lean against a tree after flooding the day before pushed them there when Hurricane Florence made landfal, in New Bern, North Carolina on September 15, 2018.
19 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
20 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
21 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
22 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Homes are flooded after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
23 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
24 / 71
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
25 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
26 / 71
BOLIVIA, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
27 / 71
A tree that fell on a house, killing two people, is seen during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first reported fatalities from Hurricane Florence, police said Friday. Wilmington police tweeted that the father was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington on Friday morning, battering the coastal city with strong winds and torrential rain. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
28 / 71
BOLIVIA, N.C.- SEPTEMBER 14: Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
29 / 71
An abandoned mini van sits on a flooded road near New Bern, NC on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
30 / 71
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A North Carolina National Guard truck drives underneath a fallen tree that is suspended by power lines blown down by Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
31 / 71
WILMINGTON, NC- SEPTEMBER 14: A fire truck drives past a large tree blown over by Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding along the Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
32 / 71
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
33 / 71
High winds begin to dismantle a sign on the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
34 / 71
A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
35 / 71
FAIRFIELD HARBOUR, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the North Carolina National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion from Asheville help an evacuee into a truck during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
36 / 71
A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
37 / 71
Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
38 / 71
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
39 / 71
A NC Department of Transportation truck can be seen in the road surrounded by flood waters from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
40 / 71
Flood waters from the Trent River inundate a park in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
41 / 71
Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
42 / 71
A mother and daughter that friends were injured in a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
43 / 71
Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
44 / 71
A firefighter takes a break in a rescue operation at a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
45 / 71
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
46 / 71
Flood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
47 / 71
This NOAA satellite handout image shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
48 / 71
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
49 / 71
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
50 / 71
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
51 / 71
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
52 / 71
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
53 / 71
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
54 / 71
The streets of Wilmington, North Carolina, were expectedly deserted awaiting Hurricane Florence's arrival on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Strong winds and sheets of rain fell on the this coastal town.
55 / 71
A tree is down on a road in Wilmington, NC early Friday morning.
56 / 71
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
57 / 71
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
58 / 71
A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
59 / 71
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
60 / 71
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
61 / 71
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
62 / 71
Flash flooding covers the road in low-lying areas as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
63 / 71
Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
64 / 71
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
65 / 71
A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
66 / 71
Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
67 / 71
The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
68 / 71
High wind and driving rain obscure the 8 1/2 Marina Village as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
69 / 71
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
70 / 71
Floodwater covers the walkway to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in James City, United States.
71 / 71
High wind and driving rain obscure the view from the Atlantic Beach Bridge as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
© 2018 USATODAY.COM