Power outages from Hurricane Florence, which made landfall Friday morning in North Carolina, have topped 890,000 customers.

This is according to data as of 8 p.m. Friday EST from poweroutage.us,which tracks the USA's electrical power grid. Most of the outages are in North Carolina, though several thousand are without power in South Carolina.

The power service tracker said 759,013 customers were without power in North Carolina and another 131,652 in South Carolina.

The number of outages is expected to keep growing. The Weather Channel estimated that up to 3 million customers might lose power in the Carolinas due to Florence.

Duke Energy, which provides electricity to customers in eastern North Carolina, had roughly 380,000 customers without power at one point.

(A "customer" doesn't necessarily equal one person – it could include a home where several people live or a business where many people are employed.)

Life-threatening surge, inland flooding, and power outages are still likely at the coast, and the heavy rain and power outage threat exists into portions of western NC and SC, along with eastern GA into the weekend. Stay with The Weather Channel for the latest on #Florence. pic.twitter.com/qqX9OLuI4m — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 14, 2018

According to Duke Energy's website, there is no timetable for power restoration, noting that it "depends on storm impacts."

North Carolina Emergency Management advised residents Friday morning that "If your power goes out, do NOT operate gas powered generators or charcoal grills in or near your home."

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the U.S. electricity sector has been well prepared for Hurricane Florence even as hundreds of thousands of homes lose power in the storm.

Speaking during a visit to Moscow less than an hour after the hurricane made landfall in North Carolina, Perry said “we’ve done this many times before. We know how to manage expectations. We know how to prepare our plants for these types of major events.”

