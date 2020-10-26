Fox News president and multiple hosts to quarantine as COVID-19 precaution

Multiple people at Fox News were on a flight after Thursday's presidential debate and were later informed someone on the plane tested positive for the coronavirus.

Multiple people at Fox News were possibly exposed to the coronavirus on a charter flight after Thursday night's presidential debate.

Jay Wallace, the president of Fox News, along with anchors Martha MacCallulm and Bret Baier, were among those on the flight who were recommended testing and quarantine after the possible COVID-19 exposure, the New York Times and Axios reported. The person on the flight later tested positive for the virus and others on the plane were later informed.

As the New York Times reported, "The anchors who were affected are expected to host their shows from home for the time."

Fox News has declined to comment further or confirm details as of Sunday citing to Axios "the need to keep private health information confidential."

Fox News told the New York Times that staff members in Nashville were regularly tested by the network, as well as the Commission on Presidential Debates.