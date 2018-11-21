Frankie Muniz has some happy news following a tough week.

The "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" host, 32, got engaged to girlfriend Paige Price, his agent confirmed to "Entertainment Tonight" and People.

Price documented the moment in a series of photos on her Instagram, showing her flashing her new ring and posing for photos with Muniz.

"When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams," she captioned the shot. "You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you."

"Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me," she added.

The couple's news comes after a nightmarish week, with Muniz detailing on social media how he traveled to France for his uncle's funeral and came home to a flooded house.

"I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water," the "Malcolm in the Middle" star tweeted. "Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture ... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone."

"I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster," he continued. "I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting ... I just need some support."

Muniz acknowledged the bizarre nature of his story but swore he wasn't lying.

"I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true," he tweeted. "You wouldn't believe the destruction."

Muniz' bad luck apparently continued into the weekend, when he announced on Twitter that he also had to evacuate the hotel where he was staying following the flooding in his home.

"Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house," he wrote on Saturday. "This has been an eventful week."

Muniz also specified that it was his cat Zzyzx that was to blame for the flood after an older photo of his other cat Jeri began to circulate on social media.

"It was Zzyzx," he tweeted on Sunday. "Jeri is innocent, just being wrongly accused by the fake news! Zzyzx is the culprit!"

In April, Muniz posted a photo of Jeri, captioning it, "Jeri just thinks she owns the place!"

