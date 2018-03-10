October 4 is a big day for tacos; it's National Taco Day. Many fast food chains and restaurants, from Taco Bell to Coldstone Creamery, are offering deals on Thursday.
Here are the restaurants throwing a fiesta:
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Through Oct. 29, the chain is promoting a taco Family Feast. Choose from a taco pack to-go for six people for $21.99 or $41.99 for 12 people.
Bahama Breeze Island Grille: Not a taco deal, but through Thursday, the chain has a deal on its Rum & Coke Chicken and Ribs as part of Bahama Breeze’s Rumtoberfest. The event of rum-inspired dishes and cocktails goes through Oct. 28.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q: Get bean and cheese tacos for 65 cents each Thursday.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos: The New Jersey chain has $1 tacos Thursday, limit five per person.
California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one free Thursday. The Blackened Fish, California Sunset, Korean BBQ and Crunchy BBQ Ranch street tacos are included in this deal and there’s a limit of five free tacos per person.
Chronic Tacos: Get a free taco between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday with a code word, which according to a tweet is "Taco Life."
Chuy's: Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 Thursday and get $1 off Modelo beers. If you visit the restaurant dressed up as a taco and post a picture on social media with #NationalTacoDay, get a free meal.
Cold Stone Creamery: While not a deal, only on Thursday, Cold Stone will sell Waffle Tacos.
Del Taco: Buy one shredded beef taco, get one free Thursday with a coupon at www.deltaco.com.
El Pollo Loco: Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon at participating locations Thursday and enter for a chance to win a limited-edition taco shirt that unlocks free tacos for an entire year. Find the coupon and enter at www.elpolloloco.com/tacosforayear.
El Fenix: Get $1 beef or chicken soft or crunchy tacos Thursday. Limit three per guest.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get $1 tacos all-day Thursday. Some exclusions apply.
Green Leaf’s Beyond Great Salads: Get a free Baja Street Taco Thursday at participating locations with a coupon. Sign up for the coupon at www.greenleafsbananas.com/tacoday.
Moe's Southwest Grill: From Thursday to Sunday, members of Moe's Rockin' Rewards loyalty program, will get one free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app at www.moes.com/rewards.
On The Border: For $8.99, get unlimited tacos Thursday. Mix and match between the chain's Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga tacos. Through Sunday, get 15 percent off Taco Buffets catering orders $200 or more with promo code TACO18.
Qdoba: Members of the Qdoba Rewards program get double or triple points depending on what tier of the program they are on. The deal is available online, mobile and in-restaurant orders, but does not apply to catering orders. Sign up at www.qdoba.com/rewards.
Red Robin: For a limited time, get the Taco Tavern Double served with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Get a free Original Fish Taco with purchase of a beverage and a coupon Thursday at participating locations. Find the coupon at www.rubios.com.
Taco Bell: At participating locations Thursday, the chain has a special "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, get four tacos including the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.
Taco Bueno: Get a free Texas Street Taco with any purchase Thursday.
Taco Cabana: Get a free Shredded Chicken Taco or Ground Beef Taco from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday with a coupon on the chain's Facebook and Instagram pages. One per guest, per visit and per transaction at participating locations.
Taco John’s: Through Friday, the chain that trademarked the terms “Taco Tuesday” and “Wake Up Wednesday,” is giving away free crispy beef tacos. To get the freebie each day, you need a coupon only available in the Taco John’s Rewards app. Download the app at www.tacojohns.com/rewards.
Tijuana Flats: Choose a deal Thursday. Get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 or a burrito or bowl with chips and a drink for the same price. Prices may vary by state.
Torchy’s Tacos: Dine in Thursday for a chance to win a gift card. Five guests at each location Thursday will have a gold paper lined basket, which they can redeem for a gift card.
More deals: Check social media accounts for additional deal announcements.from local and regional restaurants.