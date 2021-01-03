x
Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

Police say the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to hit her with a cane.
Credit: AP Photo/ Sudath Pubudu Keerthi
Sri Lankan magistrate Wasantha Ramanayake, right and police officers inspect outside a house where a nine-year-old girl was canned to death in Delgoda, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021.

Police in Sri Lanka say they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit. 

The two suspects — the exorcist and the girl’s mother — appeared in court Monday to hear charges over the girl’s death, which occurred over the weekend. 

Police say the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed. 

Police say the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to hit her with a cane.

When the girl lost consciousness, she was taken to a hospital, where she died.