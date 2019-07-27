It's getting hotter than ever this summer, and Netflix is here to save the day. The streaming service just announced its new releases for the month of August, and several fan favorites are finally coming back.

Season 2 of "Mindhunter" returns mid-August. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of FBI agent Holden Ford since the show first aired in 2017. The show is based on the book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" written by former FBI agent John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It's set in 1977, in the early days of criminal psychology and follows Ford and FBI agent Bill Tench along with psychologist Wendy Carr as they interview serial killers in order to understand how they think. They're research becomes the origin of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

MINDHUNTER

Courtesy of Netflix

Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" returns for a fourth season. According to Minhaj, the show aims to "explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity." The comedian and "Daily Show" alumnus tackles a wide variety of subjects from U.S. immigration to the evolution of hip-hop in his uniquely comedic voice, complete with graphs and quotes flying in through a complex set of screens on stage.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Cara Howe/Netflix

More 80s nostalgia is to come next month. After Netflix released season 3 of "Stranger Things" on July 4, it's bringing viewers back to the world of "The Dark Crystal" with a prequel series titled "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance." The star-studded cast is sure to bring in fans of the 1982 movie and just might spark a whole new generation of "Dark Crystal" fans.

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

Netflix

Before you start binging, make sure you've watched these titles one last time before they leave the site. The entire "Cinderella Story" franchise starring HIlary Duff will be taken off August 1. Several award winning movies such as "No Country for Old Men and "The Hurt Locker" will also be leaving in August.

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2019:

Coming to Netflix August 2019

August 1

"Are We Done Yet?"

"Boyka: Undisputed"

"Four Weddings and a Funeral"

"Groundhog Day"

"Horns"

"Jackie Brown"

"Jupiter Ascending"

"Now and Then"

"Panic Room"

"Rocky"

"Rocky II"

"Rocky III"

"Rocky IV"

"Rocky V"

"Sex and the City: The Movie"

August 2

"Ask the Storybots: Season 3" Netflix Family

"Basketball or Nothing" Netflix Original

"Dear White People: Volume 3" Netflix Original

"Derry Girls: Season 2" Netflix Original

"Otherhood" Netflix Film

"She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 3" Netflix Family

August 4

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4" Netflix Original

August 5

"Enter the Anime" Netflix Original

"No Good Nick: Part 2" Netflix Family

August 6

"Screwball"

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That"

August 8

"Dollar" Netflix Original

"Jane The Virgin: Season 5"

"Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer"

"The Naked Director" Netflix Original

"Wu Assassins" Netflix Original

August 9

"Cable Girls: Season 4" Netflix Original

"The Family" Netflix Original

"GLOW: Season 3" Netflix Original

"The InBESTigators" Netflix Family

"iZombie: Season 5"

"Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling" Netflix Family

"Sintonia" Netflix Original

"Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales" Netflix Family

August 13

"Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" Netflix Original

August 14

"The 100: Season 6"

August 15

"Cannon Busters" Netflix Anime

August 16

"45 rpm" Netflix Original

"Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez" Netflix Original

"Better Than Us" Netflix Original

"Diagnosis" Netflix Original

"Frontera Verde" Netflix Original

"Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus" Netflix Family

"The LIttle Switzerland" Netflix Film

"MINDHUNTER: Season 2" Netflix Original

"QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3" Netflix Original

"Selfless"

"Sextuplets" Netflix Film

"Super Monsters Back to School" Netflix Family

"Victim Number 8" Netflix Original

August 17

"The Punisher" (2004)

August 20

"Gangs of New York"

"Simon Amstell: Set Free" Netflix Original

August 21

"American Factory" Netflix Original

"Hyperdrive" Netflix Original

August 22

"Love Alarm" Netflix Original

August 23

"El Pepe: Una vida suprema" Netflix Original

"HERO MASK: Part II" Netflix Anime

"Rust Valley Restorers" Netflix Original

August 27

"Million Pound Menu" Season 2 Netflix Original

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On!" Season 7 Netflix Family

August 28

"Droppin Cash:" Season 2 Netflix Original

August 29

"Falling Inn Love" Netflix Film

"Kardec" Netflix Film

"Workin' Moms:" Season 3 Netflix Original

August 30

"The A List" Netflix Original

"CAROLE & TUESDAY" Netflix Anime

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" Netflix Original

"LA Grande Classe" Netflix Film

"Locked Up:" Season 3

"Mighty Little Bheem" Season 2 Netflix Family

"True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis" Netflix Family

"Un bandido honrado" Netflix Original

August 31

"Luo Bao Bei:" Season 1

Leaving Netflix August 2019

August 1

"A Cinderella Story"

"A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song"

"Another Cinderella Story"

"Austin Powers in Goldmember"

"Beverly Hills Chihuahua"

"Chuggington: Season 1-5"

"Death in Paradise: Season 1-7"

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

"Final Destination"

"Final Destination 2"

"Final Destination 3"

"Good Will Hunting"

"Gosford Park"

"Hairspray (1988)"

"Hairspray (2007)"

"Hot Fuzz"

"Just Friends"

"Legion"

"Poltergeist"

"Scarface"

"Secretariat"

"The Butterfly Effect"

"The Butterfly Effect 2"

"The Da Vinci Code"

"The Fifth Element"

"The Final Destination"

"The Hurt Locker"

"The Master"

"The Village"

"W."

"World War II in Colour"

"World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1"

"Zombieland"

August 2

"The Founder"

August 5

"Mothers and Daughters"

August 6

"Love, Rosie"

"Zodiac"

August 8

"The Emoji Movie"

August 11

"No Country for Old Men"

August 14

"The Royals:" Season 1

August 15

"World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly" Season 1

August 16

"The 40-Year-Old Virgin"

August 20

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"

August 21

"Beautiful Creatures"

August 28

"Wind River"

August 30

"Burnt"

August 31

"Straw Dogs"