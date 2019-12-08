New Zealand’s government has bought back more than 10,000 guns after the country’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history, according to multiple news outlets.

CNN reported 10,242 guns have been given to police since the gun buyback program launched on July 13. The cable network said another 1,269 have been turned in under amnesty rules that allow people to anonymously hand in guns without police asking questions.

The launch of the buyback program comes after 51 people and dozens were wounded on March 15 at two mosques in Christchurch.

A bill outlawing most automatic and semi-automatic weapons and banning components that modify existing weapons was passed in April by a vote of 119 to 1 in the House of Representatives.

The Guardian reported the shooter in the New Zealand mass shooting bought both weapons for the killings legally. The publication reported gun owners of now-prohibited weapons have until Dec. 20 to turn them in.

Three counties – Japan, Uruguay and Venezuela – have warned their residents to be careful when traveling to the U.S. In the past, New Zealand, France and Germany have issued similar warnings in the past about mass shootings in the U.S.

