How many of you remember those snowy afternoons of childhood when you enjoyed sledding on a favorite hill, returned home to a nice cup of hot chocolate, and later relaxed with the rare treat of a bowl of snow ice cream?

Such opportunities are few and far between. But when you do get a snow day, making snow ice cream is a fun way to celebrate the snow and make memories with your children, friends or maybe a favorite pet.

If you've never made snow ice cream but want to, you're in luck. Recipes are abundant online.

A Tennessee family makes strawberry and vanilla snow cream.

The Tennessean

Whatever recipe you follow, most variations include the same basic ingredients: snow, sugar, vanilla extract and milk (condensed milk if you have it).

To ensure that your main ingredient is clean, set out a large bowl to catch your snow.

Here's a basic recipe to get you started (this reporter's favorite). It's not a recipe you necessarily follow to the letter. Have a little fun and fix it to suit your tastes, maybe even jazz it up a bit with bits of fruit, fancy sprinkles, cherries, chocolate chips or another favorite topping.

1 gallon of snow

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups of milk

To your gallon of snow, whisk in your sugar and vanilla to taste. Slowly add the milk until you achieve the desired consistency (which may not require the full 2 cups of milk. Enjoy.

