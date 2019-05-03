If you couldn't wait to run to the grocery store when Heinz released its mayonnaise and ketchup hybrid, Mayochup, you're in luck. The company just announced two more mayonnaise based condiments: Mayomust and Mayocue.

The condiments both combine mayonnaise with one other sauce. Mayomust, a pale yellow sauce, is a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard. Mayocue, which is a tan colored sauce, is a mix of mayonnaise and barbeque sauce.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the Heinz. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”

The sauces come in the same 16.5oz bottles as their Mayochip predecessor. Heinz hasn't given word on when they will hit the shelves yet, but the company told fans to keep an eye on their Twitter account for more news.

Some bottles have already been spotted at H.E.B grocery stores, and Amazon has some listed online.

Although the product doesn't seem to be widely available yet, people have already taken to social media with their reviews.