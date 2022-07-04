'Mass chaos': Police say 6 dead after shooting at Chicago suburb's July 4 parade

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Police said six people are dead and about two dozen hospitalized after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb.

Multiple agencies are searching for the gunman responsible for the "random act of violence," Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill said at a Monday afternoon news conference. He said investigators recovered a rifle, and there's no indication the shooter is barricaded or has hostages.

O'Neill said according to preliminary information, the gunman was acting alone and firing from a roof.

Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.

Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that police are "working hard to bring the shooter into custody."

"The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating," Lightfoot wrote. "We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community."

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”

The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to discuss the incident.

City leaders said on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The city said on its website that the parade would feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment. A children’s bike and pet parade also was scheduled to start 30 minutes before the main parade.

Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.