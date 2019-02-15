A farmhouse-style home designed and built by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines is just about off the market.

The four-bedroom home in China Spring, Texas, has been on the market for 36 days and has a price of $624,900. The listing says it is under contract, meaning someone is close to signing on the dotted line.

The listing says the interior features a "cozy floor plan with tons of great entertaining spaces." It includes a neutral color palette, French oak wood floors and custom cabinetry.

Check out the photos Joanna posted on Instagram.