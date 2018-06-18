Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, facing increasingly intense scrutiny for treatment of families seeking asylum, took to Twitter to vehemently deny claims that her department's border policy dictates separation of children from their parents.

"We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period," Nielsen tweeted late Sunday. "For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law."

Nielsen stressed that families seeking asylum at border entries are not breaking the law.

"As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry," she tweeted.

The policy, unveiled by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, calls for "zero-tolerance" for immigrants who illegally enter the U.S. along the Mexican border. Sessions warned that violators would be met with "the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice."

Through the end of May, almost 2,000 minors were separated from adults who said they were their parents or guardians, the department said last week.

Nielsen described attacks by some elected officials, the media and advocacy groups on the department's border efforts as "irresponsible and unproductive."

"DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse," she said.

Nielsen's policy defense came as controversy over DHS treatment of families continued to heat up. Hours later, former first lady Laura Bush tweeted that as a resident of a border state, she appreciates the need to protect the nation's boundaries.

"But this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral," Bush tweeted. "And it breaks my heart."

Earlier, first lady Melania Trump also weighed in through her communications director Stephanie Grisham. Melania Trump, Grisham told CNN on Sunday, "believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

The policy has drawn global fury, with U.N. human rights chief, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, on Monday urging the U.S. to halt the “unconscionable” policy.

