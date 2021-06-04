Honda recalls some 2020, 2021 motorcycles over dim reflectors

The company said the issue could potentially increase the risk of a crash or injury.

WASHINGTON — Honda has issued a recall on some of its 2020 and 2021 motorcycles for having issues with the rear reflectors.

The recall was issued at the end of May for certain Super Cub C125, CB500F, CB500X, CB650R, CBR300R, CBR500R, CBR650R, REBEL 300, REBEL 500, CRF250L, CRF300L, GROM, and Monkey motorcycles.

The company said the "rear reflector may have been manufactured improperly and may have lower reflective performance than intended."

CNET reported that the recall impacts about 28,000 bikes.

The company said that this issue could potentially increase the risk of a crash or injury. To fix the issue, Honda encourages owners to contact a dealer and make an appointment for a repair. It added the bikes' reflectors will be replaced with a new and improved part.

If you need more information, you can contact Honda at 1-866-784-1870. The reference for the recall is KM3.