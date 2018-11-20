A hot Cheetos turkey recipe is stirring up more controversy than politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Reynolds Kitchens, the foil company's cooking website, posted a recipe that called for crushing up hot Cheetos and coating a well buttered or oiled turkey with it.

This seemingly harmless Thanksgiving recipe disrupted the ebb and flow of Twitter. While some hot Cheetos enthusiasts were delighted about the union of the flaming chips and a Thanksgiving staple, others were not so welcoming.

"The devil is REAL," tweeted Jemele Hill who was particularly upset.

The devil is REAL https://t.co/welMyks2M0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2018

Others were more excited about the idea of a turkey covered in greatness and hoped someone would bless them with this meal.

I would be thrilled if someone would make me a Hot Cheetos turkey and serve it with sides of Thanksgiving Pringles, fwiw. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 20, 2018

Some people were just simply unfazed by a hot Cheetos turkey and decided not to judge those who chose to partake in what some jokingly called a "human rights violation."

Do whatever makes you happy. If that’s Hot Cheetos on your turkey, go for it. We’re all just doing our best to get by. https://t.co/4Lh76mDdkx — Erin (@erinruberry) November 19, 2018

Will you be trying a flaming chip encrusted bird this Thanksgiving holiday?

See the rest of the hot Cheetos turkey saga unfold below.

the person that put hot Cheetos on the turkey is the same person that put raisins in the potato salad and Brussel sprouts in macaroni & cheese and bring green bean casserole to the potluck — 👑queen nappy👑 (@Keairra15) November 20, 2018

Would you eat a turkey with hot Cheetos on it?! Please tell me this is some sort of nightmare! https://t.co/9ki9tdX7Dt — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) November 20, 2018

I don’t know, everything with Hot Cheetos be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 19, 2018

Pair that Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey with this Mac and Cheese and feast! pic.twitter.com/zrWcar9P0e — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) November 20, 2018

Everyone dragging the Hot Cheetos Turkey thing would eat it if no one was looking — ¡Falta! (@pete_scanlon) November 20, 2018

Did I just see a turkey with crushed up hot Cheetos on my TL? Smdh. Y’all don’t deserve nice things. LOL — ShesforOKC (@shesforOKC) November 19, 2018

