The fate of Kevin Spacey's character on Netflix's "House of Cards" is sealed.

During a new teaser released Wednesday, Robin Wright's Claire Underwood stands over the grave of her husband, Frank Underwood, and she appears to be anything but grief-stricken.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says to the tombstone that reveals the former president died in 2017. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

It's not clear how Spacey's character died.

Underwood's death should come as no shock to "House of Cards" fans. Netflix announced they were cutting ties with Spacey in November 2017, days after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The 59-year-old actor was accused by more than a dozen people last October, including "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp (who was 14 during an alleged sexual advance) and a former "House of Cards" crew member (who said Spacey groped him on the way to the series' Baltimore set early in the show's run).

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," the streaming service said in a statement Nov. 3.

The White House drama will now focus on Claire Underwood, who ascended to the presidency in Season 5 after previously being the first lady and vice president.

The cast and crew resumed production of the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" in February (sans it's former star) after the show went on a hiatus following the Spacey scandal.

The shortened season, which has eight episodes rather than the usual 13, is scheduled to hit the streaming service Nov. 2.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM