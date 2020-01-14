The House is expected to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting privately Tuesday at the Capitol with Democrats. She suggested voting Wednesday, according to people not authorized to discuss the closed-door meeting. The action ends her blockade almost a month after the House voted to impeach Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also planning to meet privately with GOP senators on terms of the trial. Senate Republicans say they will reject simply voting to dismiss the charges as Trump suggested.

It will be only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.