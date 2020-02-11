x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

How many electoral votes does each state get for presidential election?

The race for the White House all comes down to 270 Electoral College votes. Here's a guide to how many votes each state gets this year to decide the presidency.

WASHINGTON — When it comes to who wins the White House, the Electoral College will ultimately decide the winner once all the votes around the country are counted.  

There have been five times in American history, and twice in the last 20 years, that the U.S. presidential election was not won by the person with the most overall votes. 

In the presidential election, each state gets a certain number of electoral votes based on its number of senators and representatives. Because each state has two senators, the key factor is each state's number of representatives - which is based on population. This is one reason why the Census, taken every 10 years, is vital -- it helps determine how many seats in the House each state gets. 

Which states have the most electoral votes? 

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives. So, combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each. 

A simple majority of electoral votes are needed to win: 270. Ultimately, what happens with the popular vote doesn't matter in deciding who becomes President of the United States. 

Number of electoral votes for each state

Alabama - 9 electoral votes

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes 

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes 

California - 55 electoral votes 

Colorado - 9 electoral votes 

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes 

Delaware - 3 electoral votes 

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes 

Florida - 29 electoral votes 

Georgia - 16 electoral votes 

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes 

Idaho - 4 electoral votes 

Illinois - 20 electoral votes 

Indiana - 11 electoral votes 

Iowa - 6 electoral votes 

Kansas - 6 electoral votes 

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes 

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes 

Maine - 4 electoral votes 

Maryland - 10 electoral votes 

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes 

Michigan - 16 electoral votes 

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes 

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes 

Missouri - 10 electoral votes 

Montana - 3 electoral votes 

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes 

Nevada - 6 electoral votes 

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes 

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes 

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes 

New York - 29 electoral votes 

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes 

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes 

Ohio - 18 electoral votes 

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes 

Oregon - 7 electoral votes 

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes 

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes 

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes 

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes 

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes 

Texas - 38 electoral votes 

Utah - 6 electoral votes 

Vermont - 3 electoral votes 

Virginia - 13 electoral votes 

Washington - 12 electoral votes 

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes 

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes 

Wyoming - 3 electoral votes 

RELATED: INTERACTIVE MAP: Plot the path to 270 Electoral College votes

RELATED: When do polls close on Election Day? A guide to voting times in all 50 states

RELATED: How did the US get the Electoral College and how does it work?