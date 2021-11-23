Spotify Wrapped is coming...but when?

Curious to know what songs, artists and albums you listened to the most in 2021?
If you stream music through Spotify, you may have looked through the platform's annual "Spotify Wrapped" feature. The interactive roundup catalogues users' top songs, artists, albums and more.
As many Spotify users know, the year-end recap is a walk down musical memory lane, one where no listener can hide the good, the bad and the embarrassing of their streaming habits.
(For the record, there's no shame in being a Swiftie.)
It can also be a symbolic look back at your year, from the "drivers license" low points, to the days you were feeling "good as hell."
As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Spotify hasn't yet premiered the feature for 2021, but here's what you can expect based on recent years.
In 2020, "Spotify Wrapped" counted listening stats from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, according to a support post from a company moderator.
The initial interactive experience was only available via the Spotify app, but the resulting customized playlists could be accessed here on the Spotify site.
Last year, users who opted in to "product news" in their notification settings got email notifications when "Wrapped" officially went live.
Spotify did not respond to a question about when "Wrapped" would be released in 2021. But in recent years "Wrapped" has typically dropped during the first week of December.
In the meantime, the jury's still out on sharing your results on social media-- will people care? Will they judge your taste in music?
For what it's worth, we say stay true to yourself-- you can chalk up your bad music habits to a year that, as we know all too well, hasn't exactly been easy on us.