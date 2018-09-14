Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the North Carolina coast Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and wind that will leave many homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.
If you'd like to help the victims of this storm, here are a few options.
Donate
The American Red Cross
You can donate online at this link. For mail in donations, fill out this form and send it to American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839. You can also donate by phone by calling 1-800-435-7669.
The Salvation Army
Donate online at this link or call 1-800-725-2769. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Make sure to note that you with to support the Florence relief effort.
Americares
Here's the link to donate to Hurricane Florence relief through Americares.
American Humane
If you'd like to help animal relief efforts, you can donate here.
GoFundMe
GoFundMe has created a page of all campaigns related to Hurricane Florence. You can see them at this link.
GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving has a Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, which you can donate to here.
Give Blood
AABB
You can find an AABB location to donate blood here.
America's Blood Centers
To find a location, enter your zip code here.
Red Cross
To find a Red Cross blood drive, click here.
Volunteer
There are many organizations and faith-based groups that have active disaster programs and need volunteers.
National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
Here's the link to volunteer in Georgia.
Here's the link to volunteer in North Carolina.
Here's the link to volunteer in South Carolina.
And the link to volunteer in Virginia.