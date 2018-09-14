Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the North Carolina coast Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and wind that will leave many homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.

If you'd like to help the victims of this storm, here are a few options.

Donate

The American Red Cross

You can donate online at this link. For mail in donations, fill out this form and send it to American Red Cross PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839. You can also donate by phone by calling 1-800-435-7669.

The Salvation Army

Donate online at this link or call 1-800-725-2769. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Make sure to note that you with to support the Florence relief effort.

Americares

Here's the link to donate to Hurricane Florence relief through Americares.

American Humane

If you'd like to help animal relief efforts, you can donate here.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has created a page of all campaigns related to Hurricane Florence. You can see them at this link.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving has a Hurricane Florence Relief Fund, which you can donate to here.

Give Blood

AABB

You can find an AABB location to donate blood here.

America's Blood Centers

To find a location, enter your zip code here.

Red Cross

To find a Red Cross blood drive, click here.

Volunteer

There are many organizations and faith-based groups that have active disaster programs and need volunteers.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Here's the link to volunteer in Georgia.

Here's the link to volunteer in North Carolina.

Here's the link to volunteer in South Carolina.

And the link to volunteer in Virginia.

