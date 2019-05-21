WASHINGTON -- People are expected to gather to protest abortion laws that passed across the United States in recent weeks on Tuesday at noon.

More than 50 organizations planned "Stop the Bans" protests for Tuesday, with an expected 400 demonstrations across the U.S.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday in protest of their abortion law recently passed there.

That demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation— making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

Alabama is part of a wave of conservative states seeking to mount new legal challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Governors in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

None of the laws has actually taken effect, and all are expected to be blocked by the courts as the legal challenges play out with an ultimate eye on the Supreme Court.

The six rallies scheduled in Maryland, are:

» Baltimore: 6 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza, 100 Holliday St.

» Towson: Noon at Patriot Plaza, 401 Bosley Ave.

» Annapolis: 6 p.m. at Whitmore Park, 34 Calvert St.

» Frederick: 6 p.m. at 12 E. Church St.

» Ocean City: Noon at 162 Sunshine Lane.

» Rockville: 6 p.m. at the Stella Werner Council Building, 100 Maryland Ave.



