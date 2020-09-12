Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement released Wednesday by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his "tax affairs" are under investigation.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said in a statment.

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.