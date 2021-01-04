x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

Iceland's erupting volcano looks like cloud of fire in satellite photo

The volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula roared back to life this month after centuries of silence.

NASA has released a photo showing the eruption of a long-dormant volcano under a cover of clouds as seen from space.

The Landsat 8 satellite took the false-color image of the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, at 10:25 p.m. local time on March 22. That was three days after the volcano, which hadn't erupted in some 6,000 years, roared back to life in a spectacular display of lava.

"The image was made from a combination of shortwave and near-infrared data (bands 7, 6, 5) to reveal how the lava lit up the clouds from below. Extremely hot features, such as lava, can 'glow' in the shortwave-infrared part of the spectrum," NASA said of the image.

Credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey
An image of a volcano eruption in Iceland, taken from the Landsat 8 satellite in orbit, March 22, 2021.

Although it may appear the eruption is harrowing, Icelandic officials said they did not anticipate evacuations because the volcano is in a remote area, about 1.5 miles from the nearest road and 20 miles from Reykjavik.

Tourists have been getting very close to the slow-flowing lava. Officials said one man even tried to cook bacon and eggs on the lava, but his pan melted.

RELATED: Iceland volcano tourist tried to cook bacon and eggs on the lava

RELATED: Eruption of long-dormant Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

RELATED: Iceland volcano, dormant for 6,000 years, comes to life

RELATED: Earth is missing more Arctic sea ice than the size of Florida and Texas combined

RELATED: Science behind the streaking rocket debris that wowed Puget Sound and beyond

RELATED: NASA, SpaceX sign safety agreement that relies on Starlink satellite technology to avoid collisions