IHOP isn’t wasting any time in spreading Christmas cheer.

The chain announced a kids eat free deal and a special holiday menu inspired by Illumination Entertainment's and Universal Pictures' new film, "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," which debuts in theaters Nov. 9.

The menu, available now through Dec. 31, includes Grinch's Green Pancakes, Minty Who Hot Chocolate and Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast.

"The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss' beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season," Alisa Gmelich, IHOP vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

The holiday classic tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit.

IHOP isn't acting Grinch-like with its kids eat free promotion.

Through Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., kids 12 and under receive a free entrée from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entrée. This is a dine-in only deal at participating locations and not valid with any other discounts or coupons.

The special menu

Here are the descriptions of the special menu items available through the end of the year:

Grinch's Green Pancakes: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and crowned with green whipped topping.

Minty Who Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

Who-Roast Beast Omelette: Omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three Buttermilk pancakes.

Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast: Two King's Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and whipped topping.

Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo: One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate: A kid's-sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM