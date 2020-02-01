Iraqi officials say at least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport, causing multiple casualties.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall Friday. It reported several casualties and said two cars were on fire.

An Iraqi security official told the Associated Press that four people were killed in the attack.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets or who was targeted.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.