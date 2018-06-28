A reporter with the Capital Gazette tweeted his account of what happened Thursday afternoon when a gunman opened fire at the newspaper's office in Annapolis, Md.

Phil Davis, who covers business and politics, posted a stream of tweets as he waited to be interviewed by police.

At least four people were shot at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Md. less than an hour before, according to officials.

Authorities have only released limited details, but Davis said the situation was "bad."

According to Davis, a single gunman shot through the glass door to the newspaper's office and fired at multiple employees.

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead," he wrote.

He described hiding under his desk and hearing gunfire.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis wrote in another tweet.

In another post, Davis said he was safe and no longer at the office.

Other Capital Gazette employees at the scene confirmed the account belonged to Davis.

