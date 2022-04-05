Ivanka Trump scheduled to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Ivanka Trump's decision to cooperate is a significant development for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Ivanka Trump is expected to testify virtually as the panel works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the Electoral College count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump was with her father much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Ivanka's decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January. The panel has conducted some 800 interviews, but the one Tuesday with the former president's daughter, a trusted aid, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her testimony, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer. The people who spoke about her interview were granted anonymity to discuss it.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office about those efforts.